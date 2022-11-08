Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken meets workers of LLP StroyDetal in Aktobe

8 November 2022, 10:26
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Meiram Kazhyken has met with the workers of Aktobe-based Stroy-Detal LLP, Kazinform learned from the press office of Kazhyken’s headquarters.

More than 500 people are employed at the plant. 90% of them are the members of trade unions.

Meiram Kazhyken informed the meeting participants of his election platform and issues regarding Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

Earlier, he met with the staff of Aktobe Rail and Structural Steel Plant.


News