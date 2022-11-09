Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken holds meetings in Mangistau region

    9 November 2022, 13:53

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken held a number of meetings with the representatives of trade unions and civil community of Mangistau region, Kazinform learned from the candidate’s headquarters.

    Meiram Kazhyken informed the meeting participants of the main provisions of his election platform and further development of the social partnership institution. The sides shared the views on the current situation of the republican and sectoral trade unions. The participants spoke also on pension contributions, salary amounts and employment.

    Earlier, Meiram Kazhyken met the students and the faculty of the Marat Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University in Aktobe and workers of Aktobe Rail and Structural Steel Mill. Previously, he met the staff of the East Kazakhstan Regional Hospital, Vostok Moloko corporation, LLP Karavai and Hydro-Electric Power Station in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays