Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Presidential candidate Karakat Abden pays visit to Shymkent

    15 November 2022, 14:50

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh president candidate Karakat Abden visited the specialized garment factory AGF Group as part of her pre-election trip to Shymkent city, Kazinform cites the candidate’s headquarters.

    The presidential candidate met with the factory staff presenting the main focus areas of her election program. The current issues of the social sphere were also touched upon.

    During the meeting Christopher McCullough and Kristina Bogdanova representing the OSCE Observer Mission were familiarized with the major phases of the election campaign as well as campaign offices in support of Karakat Abden.

    Abden has already held 30 campaign events with people in eight regions of the country. The candidate is planning to visit Turkestan and Zhambyl regions soon.

    Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
    Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
    Presidential candidate Tokayev’s supporters meet with voters in Mangistau rgn
    CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19