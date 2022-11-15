Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidential candidate Karakat Abden pays visit to Shymkent

15 November 2022, 14:50
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh president candidate Karakat Abden visited the specialized garment factory AGF Group as part of her pre-election trip to Shymkent city, Kazinform cites the candidate’s headquarters.

The presidential candidate met with the factory staff presenting the main focus areas of her election program. The current issues of the social sphere were also touched upon.

During the meeting Christopher McCullough and Kristina Bogdanova representing the OSCE Observer Mission were familiarized with the major phases of the election campaign as well as campaign offices in support of Karakat Abden.

Abden has already held 30 campaign events with people in eight regions of the country. The candidate is planning to visit Turkestan and Zhambyl regions soon.

Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.


