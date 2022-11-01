Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidential candidate Auesbayev meet with workers of construction companies

1 November 2022, 17:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev met with the workers of construction companies in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

During the meetings he told them about the main provisions of his pre-election program. The point at issue was the country’s social policy.

Earlier Auesbayev met with the residents of Akmol village, Akmola region. He also told those gathered about his programme and answered their questions.

The pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


News