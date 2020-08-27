Go to the main site
    Presidential Anti-corruption Commission meeting held via videoconference

    27 August 2020, 18:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission involving the Secretary of State, Krymbek Kusherbayev, has been held via videoconference, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    The meeting focused on the issues as to the effectiveness of the ongoing measures against the underground economy and further enhancement of public control and supervision, introduction of efficient mechanisms to monitor objects of verification and effective entry points for detecting violations.

    The reports were delivered by the heads of the National Bank, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Anti-Corruption Agency, the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency, the ministries of Finance, National Economy and Health, as well as by the Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights.

    In Kazakhstan, the underground economy is estimated to account for over 20% of the GDP. In that vein, measures are taken including the action plan to combat the underground economy for 2019-2021, improvement of tax and customs administration, tracking of participants of public procurements, as well as development of non-cash payments.

    In conclusion, the Secretary of State gave several tasks.


