Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Presidential Anti-corruption Commission meeting held via videoconference

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 August 2020, 18:38
Presidential Anti-corruption Commission meeting held via videoconference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission involving the Secretary of State, Krymbek Kusherbayev, has been held via videoconference, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

The meeting focused on the issues as to the effectiveness of the ongoing measures against the underground economy and further enhancement of public control and supervision, introduction of efficient mechanisms to monitor objects of verification and effective entry points for detecting violations.

The reports were delivered by the heads of the National Bank, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Anti-Corruption Agency, the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency, the ministries of Finance, National Economy and Health, as well as by the Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights.

In Kazakhstan, the underground economy is estimated to account for over 20% of the GDP. In that vein, measures are taken including the action plan to combat the underground economy for 2019-2021, improvement of tax and customs administration, tracking of participants of public procurements, as well as development of non-cash payments.

In conclusion, the Secretary of State gave several tasks.


Combating corruption    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Corruption-related crimes  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President