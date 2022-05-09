Presidential Administration leadership lays wreath at Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev’s monument

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, the leadership of the Administration of the Kazakh President laid a wreath at the monument to the great sun of the Kazakh people, People’s Hero Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, who was the first to raise the Red Flag over the Reichstag, and observed a minute of silence in honor of Kazakhstani soldiers, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The ceremony was attended by Head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and his Deputy Aida Balayeva.



