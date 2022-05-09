Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Presidential Administration leadership lays wreath at Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev’s monument

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 May 2022, 15:14
Presidential Administration leadership lays wreath at Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev’s monument

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, the leadership of the Administration of the Kazakh President laid a wreath at the monument to the great sun of the Kazakh people, People’s Hero Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, who was the first to raise the Red Flag over the Reichstag, and observed a minute of silence in honor of Kazakhstani soldiers, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The ceremony was attended by Head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and his Deputy Aida Balayeva.

photo

photo


Events   Kazakhstan   Victory Day  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup