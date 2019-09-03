Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Presidential Address sets course towards enhancing responsibility of governmental officials – IWEP expert

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 September 2019, 21:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In his State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the course towards enhancing responsibility of governmental officials for inefficient spending of budgetary funds. Lidiya Parkhomchik, Expert of the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan, said it in an interview with Kazinform.

«After the win in June 9 Elections, the Head of State proceeded to prepare his Address to the Nation which would determine the steps towards socio-economic development of the country for the nearest outlook. The Address has become a logical continuation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s pre-election campaign,» she noted.

A number of initiatives, such as optimization of the activity of state companies and reforming the structure of the Internal Affairs Ministry were outlined in the President’s pre-election platform and it is no surprise that they have been reflected in his Address.

«Alongside, the Address became somewhat a response to the most acute issues of the Kazakh society including restoration of Arys town, land leasing by foreign nationals, reforming legislation, pension provision and healthcare.

It should be noted that building a constructive public dialogue is impossible without a close interconnection between the social and economic blocks of the state strategy,» the expert added.

«The Presidential instructions set to the Government are mostly aimed at optimization of budgetary policy and adoption of common approaches to the work of the governmental structures,» Lidiya Parkhomchik concluded.


