    Presidential Address ‘Constructive Social Dialogue - Basis of Stability and Prosperity’ discussed in Yerevan

    25 November 2019, 22:17

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting on discussion of the Kazakh President’s State-of-the-Nation Address «Constructive Social Dialogue - Basis of Stability and Prosperity» was held in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia.

    Representatives of Armenia’s deputy corps, Presidential Administration, Government and Foreign Ministry, expert and academic communities participated in the meeting. The participants discussed the key provisions of the Kazakh President’s Address and the new stages of Kazakhstan’s and Armenia’s economic and social modernization.

    Addressing the participants, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev noted the importance of the Address in strengthening the democratic processes in the country, development of constructive dialogue with the society. The Diplomat highlighted that the improvement of Kazakhstani people’s wellbeing had been in spotlight of the country’s leadership.

    «The Address is notable for the readiness of Kazakhstani leadership for building a constructive dialogue with the society. Such a dialogue will, undoubtedly, become a serious tool of mobilization of all the layers of Kazakhstani society as well as a fundamental condition of maintaining internal stability. In my opinion, these are the main conditions of smooth, step-by-step and effective development of the state,» Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, head of the Armenia-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group Vagharshak Hakobyan said.

    Summing up the event, the experts agreed that the Address confirmed again the adherence of the country’s leadership to building a strong state which enjoys good-neighbor relations with the international partners and captures both public moods within the country and global development trends useful for Kazakhstan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    State of the Nation Address 2019
