    President: We must ensure that Caspian Sea becomes sea of peace and new opportunities

    21 September 2022, 11:58

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM «We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated taking the floor at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform reports.

    «The current geopolitical situation also highlights the importance of a reliable and diversified global transit and transport infrastructure. We are seeing this in our own region. Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked developing country, is becoming a vital Asian land corridor to Europe.The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor has received a new impetus. We expect cargo volume through Kazakhstan to increase significantly in the years ahead,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    «We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities. In the months ahead, Kazakhstan will help mitigate the immediate impacts of limited access to energy and critical raw materials caused by trade and supply chain disruptions,» the Head of State added.

    As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, in the long-term, Kazakhstan aims to diversify its sources of energy, with a particular focus on green hydrogen and renewables.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

