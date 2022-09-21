Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President: We must ensure that Caspian Sea becomes sea of peace and new opportunities
21 September 2022, 11:58

President: We must ensure that Caspian Sea becomes sea of peace and new opportunities

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM «We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated taking the floor at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform reports.

«The current geopolitical situation also highlights the importance of a reliable and diversified global transit and transport infrastructure. We are seeing this in our own region. Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked developing country, is becoming a vital Asian land corridor to Europe.The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor has received a new impetus. We expect cargo volume through Kazakhstan to increase significantly in the years ahead,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities. In the months ahead, Kazakhstan will help mitigate the immediate impacts of limited access to energy and critical raw materials caused by trade and supply chain disruptions,» the Head of State added.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, in the long-term, Kazakhstan aims to diversify its sources of energy, with a particular focus on green hydrogen and renewables.


Related news
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive