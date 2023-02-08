Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President visits Turkish Embassy in Astana

    8 February 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Kazakhstan and expressed his sympathy and support to the fraternal people upon catastrophic losses caused by the 7.8-magnitude quake which hit the southeastern provinces of the country on early Monday, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President said Kazakhstan would provide all-round support to Türkiye.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left a note in the Book of Condolences.

    «We are deeply dismayed by the news of numerous human casualties caused by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the fraternal Turkish people,» the President wrote.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022