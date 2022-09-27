Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President visits Shymkent oil refinery

    27 September 2022, 18:16

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the oil refinery in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    As of now, the plant’s estimated capacity has reached 6 million tons of oil per year.

    While addressing the plant’s personnel, the Head of State pointed to its strategic importance.

    A of now, the plant is responsible for 40% of oil supplied to the domestic market. The product quality was improved, said the President.

    Over the past three years, the plant’s petroleum production has risen to 2.1mln tons, jet fuel to 340 thousand tons, and diesel fuel to 1.9mln tons.


    Photo: akorda.kz




    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
    President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
    Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
    Tokayev calls Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s visit to Kazakhstan historic
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad