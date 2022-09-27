27 September 2022, 18:16

President visits Shymkent oil refinery

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the oil refinery in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As of now, the plant’s estimated capacity has reached 6 million tons of oil per year.

While addressing the plant’s personnel, the Head of State pointed to its strategic importance.

A of now, the plant is responsible for 40% of oil supplied to the domestic market. The product quality was improved, said the President.

Over the past three years, the plant’s petroleum production has risen to 2.1mln tons, jet fuel to 340 thousand tons, and diesel fuel to 1.9mln tons.

Photo: akorda.kz











