Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President visits Shymkent oil refinery
27 September 2022, 18:16

President visits Shymkent oil refinery

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the oil refinery in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As of now, the plant’s estimated capacity has reached 6 million tons of oil per year.

While addressing the plant’s personnel, the Head of State pointed to its strategic importance.

A of now, the plant is responsible for 40% of oil supplied to the domestic market. The product quality was improved, said the President.

Over the past three years, the plant’s petroleum production has risen to 2.1mln tons, jet fuel to 340 thousand tons, and diesel fuel to 1.9mln tons.


Photo: akorda.kz




Related news
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive