President visits one-of-a-kind center offering support for low-income population

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2021, 16:37
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to a recently opened House of Social Services in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

While there, the President familiarized with the work of the center noting that the facility has no analogues in the country. It was revealed that the analogous centers are planned to be opened in other regions of Kazakhstan.

The center offers its services to low-income layers of the society via ‘a one stop-shop’ principle. Those who go through hardships in life and family conflicts can seek legal and psychological help at the center.

