Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President visits new school in Karaganda

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 November 2020, 14:31
President visits new school in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Upon arrival to the Karaganda region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited newly opened school-gymnasium for 1,200 seats.

About 900 schoolchildren from nearby Kazakh schools have been transferred to the newly opened school, which was an important step towards eliminating three-shift education, the Akorda press service reports.

photo


The President got acquainted with the educational process at the school, examined the duty classes where junior schoolchildren are being trained.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was shown modern classrooms, including STEM laboratory, robotics and intellectual rooms, as well as school TV and media studios. There are also an art studio and a choreography hall have been created to organize extracurricular activities and group works.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President Tokayev supported the proposal to assign the school-gymnasium named after Abai. The school will become a reference for studying and promoting the heritage of the great poet and thinker. The school will host not only city events, but also regional. For this purpose, there is an assembly hall for 700 seats, the design of which is dedicated to the work of an outstanding poet.

Moreover, the Head of State was also informed about the educational process during the coronavirus pandemic. In the new academic year, 204 thousand schoolchildren, including 22 thousand first-graders, are studying in 504 schools in the region.

photo

photo

photo


279 schools, population of which is no more than 300 schoolchildren operates in a standard way. About 29 thousand schoolchildren attend classes in such educational institutions. There are 6,166 duty classes for the primary and 5th grade schoolchildren with a total number of more than 77,000 children. In all educational institutions, the maximum sanitary regime has been strengthened.

photo

photo

photo


Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy