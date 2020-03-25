President visits National Center for Biotechnology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan has visited the National Center for Biotechnology, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

The Center’s staff presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a test system based on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), developed by artificial DNA synthesis, which allows to quickly detect a new type of coronavirus.

Scientists of the National Center for Biotechnology together with the Research Institute for Biological Safety have begun work on developing coronavirus vaccine.

The Head of State praised the work of biologists and noted the importance of their developments to enhance the competencies of the national science.

The President emphasized that the novel virus has shown that the state should pay more attention to the activities of biological laboratories, medical and sanitary services.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that at the session of the State Commission on the State of Emergency, a large-scale action plan was announced. The plan includes a package of financial assistance to the population and business people.

The Kazakh President informed that the total value of this package, excluding tax preferences and measures to reduce the credit burden, is worth more than USD10 billion.

«The situation is under control. Our citizens understand that they are taken care of and this is the priority,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev summed up.

During the visit to the center he was reported by the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov, as well as the Director General of the National Center for Biotechnology Yerlan Ramankulov.

Earlier, domestic scientific organizations developed bird and swine flu, nodular dermatitis vaccines and brucellosis vector vaccine. In total, there have been created 28 types of vaccines and diagnostic test systems. Some of which are delivered to foreign countries.



