President visits military personnel injured in terrorist attack in Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 January 2022, 19:06
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working trip to Almaty city, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited local city hospital to meet with those injured during the terrorist attack, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President went from ward to ward of the hospital’s emergency department to talk to the military personnel injured during the terrorist attack on the city.

The Head of State wished a speedy recovery to those injured and talked to the medical personnel of the hospital. All those injured will be provided with all-round support.

Almaty   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
