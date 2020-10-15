President visits Karagaily neighborhood in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – While on a working trip to the city of Semey, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Karagaily neighborhood, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Karagaily neighborhood sits in the area of 787.7 thousand sq.m and has a Physics and Mathematics Nazarbayev Intellectual School for 720 seats with its own 120-bed dormitory as well as a 320-place kindergarten built under PPP. 20 residences with 1,405 flats have already been commissioned in the neighborhood. 3 more schools, 6 kindergartens, an ice skating rink and rehabilitation center are to be built.

Over 200 low-income families have already received housing in the neighborhood in the past 2 years as the President vowed that the State would proceed with social support during his visit.

Addressing the residents of the neighborhood, the President pointed the desire for work the mothers with many children have, noting that they also bring up children.

In turn, the mothers thanked the President for the support they receive as part of the State program Yenbek, increasing social benefits paid to those with four or more children.

The meeting underscored the importance of the comprehensive development plan of the city of Semey. The proposals to expand the list of family business grants and increase resource allocation were made.

During his speech, the President also visited the unique sports complex located in the neighborhood. According to him, such complexes should be erected in all cities of Kazakhstan.



