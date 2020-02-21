Go to the main site
    President visits Hazret Sultan Mosque

    21 February 2020, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Hazret Sultan mosque in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

    During his visit Kazakh President met with the newly elected Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly. The Head of State congratulated him on appointing to this high post and wished him success in the future work.

    The interlocutors discussed the issues regarding the role of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan in strengthening unity and stability in the country and in countering the spread of destructive religious movements.


    «We must consolidate society on the principles of accord, unity and cohesion. In current conditions, as negative processes occur around the world, we need to put a barrier in their path. It is necessary to organize high-quality explanatory work which will serve the interests of the whole nation,» the Head of State emphasized.


    Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly informed the President on the plans of informational, organizational and charity work. According to the Supreme Mufti, the activity of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan will be based on seven spiritual pillars: morality, patriotism, upbringing, unity, hard work, high culture and justice.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

