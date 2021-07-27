Go to the main site
    President visits Eurasia Group Kazakhstan LLP service center

    27 July 2021, 19:32

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the largest in the CIS service center of John Deere agricultural and farming equipment as part of his working trip to Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President surveyed everything that the center has to offer, including a full repair center of agriculture and farming equipment, a unit replacement shop, showrooms and more.

    The new service centers meets modern requirements as it ensures the uninterrupted supply of repair parts across Kazakhstan and expands the opportunities for full repair.

    During the visit the Head of State noted that agriculture is a strategically important sphere for Kazakhstan. The country, in his words, needs to improve labor productivity and that is impossible without new technologies and better management.

    The President also believes it is crucial to educate farmers and young specialists about new technologies. That, in its turn, can help solve the problem of lack of highly skilled personnel in the agricultural sector.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
