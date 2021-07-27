Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President visits Bolashaq saraiy in Kokshetau

    27 July 2021, 16:30

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – During his working trip to the city of Kokshetau President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the palace of children and youth - Bolashaq Saraiy – suited for over 1,100 children, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    At the palace, the Head of State surveyed an exhibit hall, cyber security rooms, Lego Mindstorms, 3D-prototyping laboratories, renewable energy resources rooms and more.

    Children are offered to obtain additional education at 76 study groups at the Kokshetau-based palace.

    During the visit, President Tokayev also had an opportunity to chat virtually with children who attend the study groups at the palace and wished their further success in their studies.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Education President of Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Kokshetau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events