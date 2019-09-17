Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President visited private sports school in Akmola region

    17 September 2019, 15:57

    ZHAKSY. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Private Sports School in Zhaksy municipality, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The Head of State surveyed rooms for wrestling, boxing and football and a workout room. 170 students are undergoing training here now in boxing, Greco-Roman wrestling and football.

    4,800 athletes have graduated from the school since its opening. Among them are the honored masters of sports of Kazakhstan and world class athletes.

    In the talk with Yuri Melnichenko, Olympic champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling, and students of the school, the President pointed out the importance of development of mass sport in rural areas.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events