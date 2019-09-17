President visited private sports school in Akmola region

ZHAKSY. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Private Sports School in Zhaksy municipality, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State surveyed rooms for wrestling, boxing and football and a workout room. 170 students are undergoing training here now in boxing, Greco-Roman wrestling and football.

4,800 athletes have graduated from the school since its opening. Among them are the honored masters of sports of Kazakhstan and world class athletes.

In the talk with Yuri Melnichenko, Olympic champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling, and students of the school, the President pointed out the importance of development of mass sport in rural areas.



