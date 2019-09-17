Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President visited private sports school in Akmola region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 September 2019, 15:57
President visited private sports school in Akmola region

ZHAKSY. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Private Sports School in Zhaksy municipality, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State surveyed rooms for wrestling, boxing and football and a workout room. 170 students are undergoing training here now in boxing, Greco-Roman wrestling and football.

4,800 athletes have graduated from the school since its opening. Among them are the honored masters of sports of Kazakhstan and world class athletes.

photo

In the talk with Yuri Melnichenko, Olympic champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling, and students of the school, the President pointed out the importance of development of mass sport in rural areas.

photo


Akmola region   President of Kazakhstan    Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10