Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President urges German companies to invest in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 12:15
President urges German companies to invest in Kazakhstan Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 80 per cent of Germany’s trade turnover with Central Asia falls at Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the bilateral talks with his German colleague Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the talks in the expanded format in Astana on Tuesday, President Tokayev reminded that oil and gas, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, renewable energy, agriculture are the key sectors of the Kazakh-Germany cooperation.

The Head of State went on to urge new German companies to invest into green transition, innovations, hydrogen, and green energy projects in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that he sets high hopes on the upcoming joint Kazakh-German Business Forum slated to be held later today.

The Kazakh President expressed hope the forum and the agreements reached there will invigorate the trade and investment cooperation between Astana and Berlin.

Earlier it was reported that the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany had had the bilateral talks in the narrow format in the Akorda presidential residence.


Investment projects    Kazakhstan and Germany   Kazakhstan and EU   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023