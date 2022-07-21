Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • President unveils Mukhtar Auezov’s bust in Cholpon-Ata

    21 July 2022 16:06

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to a house museum of well-known Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform has learned from Telegram channel Bort N°1.

    There President Tokayev unveiled a bust of Mukhtar Auezov and left a note in the distinguished visitors’ book.

    The house museum of Mukhtar Auezov in Cholpon-Ata was built in 1959. The prominent Kazakh writer lived and worked there between 1959-1961. The library museum of Mukhtar Auezov was opened there in September 1970.

    These days, Mukhtar Auezov’s personal belongings, including furniture and books are on display at the house museum.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Culture #President of Kazakhstan # Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Exhibition ‘Dimash: The Golden Voice of Kazakhstan’ held in Indonesia
    Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry