President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to Almaty, Head of State Kassym Jomart Tokayev visited a memorial house of outstanding Kazakh enlightener Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The museum displays about 500 exhibits related to the life and creativity of Akhmet Baiturssynov, who lived here together with the family of his daughter Sholpan in 1934-1937. The museum was opened in 1998 as part of celebration of his 125th anniversary.

After surveying the museum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the ceremony of unveiling a monument to the Alash movement leader.

«Akhmet Baiturssynov made an invaluable contribution to the development of the Kazakh society. He is the author of the Kazakh alphabet, the first Kazakh alphabet book. Being an editor of Kazakh newspaper, he laid the foundation for the development of the Kazakh press. Akhmet Baiturssynov is the teacher of the nation. All over the world, he is known as an outstanding scholar and enlightener, who worked hard for the benefit of unity and integrity of our Motherland, devoting all his strength to serving the Kazakh people. The deepest patriotism of the teacher of the nation, his worthy life serve as a vivid example for the younger generation,» said the Head of State.

He reminded that that Akhmet Baiturssynov’s 150th anniversary was celebrated in Torgay, his motherland. The remarkable date was also marked within the UNESCO and TURKSOY.





Photo: akorda.kz











