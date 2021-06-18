Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President unveils memorial in honor of medical workers in Nur-Sultan

    18 June 2021, 15:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the inauguration ceremony of a memorial ‘Altyn zhurek’ (Heart of gold) installed in Nur-Sultan city in honor of Kazakhstani healthcare workers who contributed to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The memorial is situated in the new park of the Kazakh capital next in Almaty and Aqmeshit streets.

    After laying flowers to the memorial, the Head of State addressed those present with a speech focusing on the idea behind the newly installed memorial.


    In his remarks, President Tokayev noted that the memorial is our homage to those Kazakhstanis who have fought against the coronavirus pandemiс and have demonstrated unprecedented heroism.

    The Head of State revealed that some 10,000 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19. Of these, over 200 have lost their lives to the battle with the novel coronavirus.


    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that amid the ongoing pandemic the Government has adopted a package of measures aimed at supporting doctors and other healthcare workers.

    He also said it is very important to create a system of social support for healthcare workers, including housing in rural areas, relocation allowance, and other benefits. Such measures should be adopted in all regions of the country.


    The Kazakh leader also stressed that he believes working in the healthcare system should become prestigious and attractive for the upcoming generation.

    The President continued by praising volunteers and philanthropists who greatly contributed to the fight against the pandemic within the ‘Biz birgemiz’ campaign initiated by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Wrapping up, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated all healthcare workers on their professional holiday and suggested naming the park where the memorial is located ‘The Alley of Doctors’.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed