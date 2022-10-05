Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President tours tire manufacturing and home appliance plants during his visit to Saran

    5 October 2022, 15:05

    SARAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the tire manufacturing plant KamaTyresKZ and home appliance plant Silk Road Electronics as part of his trip to Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The KamaTyresKZ plant currently manufacturing tires for cars and trucks is to be fully operational by the yearend. It is set to produce 3.5 million tires per year.

    68 people are being trained with needed skills to then be hired at the plant.

    The construction of the home appliance plant Silk Road Electronics is to be completed in two years.

    Following his visit, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a talk with the plants’ personnel.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn