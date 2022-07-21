Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • President Tokayev wraps up working trip to Kyrgyzstan

    21 July 2022 16:19

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his two-day working visit to the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel BORT N°1.

    During the visit President Tokayev took part in the informal meeting with his Kyrgyz and Uzbek counterparts Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    On Day 2 of the trip the Kazakh leader attended the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State following which the participants inked a number of documents. Later in the day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled a bust of Mukhtar Auezov in his house museum in Cholpon-Ata.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #President of Kazakhstan # Kyrgyzstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
    Over 1,000 coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
    Earthquakes occurred in three regions of Kyrgyzstan in past day
    Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry