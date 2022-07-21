Qazaq TV
President Tokayev wraps up working trip to Kyrgyzstan
CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his two-day working visit to the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel BORT N°1.

During the visit President Tokayev took part in the informal meeting with his Kyrgyz and Uzbek counterparts Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

On Day 2 of the trip the Kazakh leader attended the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State following which the participants inked a number of documents. Later in the day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled a bust of Mukhtar Auezov in his house museum in Cholpon-Ata.



Photo: t.me/bort_01
