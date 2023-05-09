President Tokayev wraps up his working visit to Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wrapped up his working visit to Russia, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

As reported, the President began his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place. He laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.

Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid the flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district. More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier.

On May 9, the Kazakh Leader attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.