Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev wraps up his working visit to Russia

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 May 2023, 17:27
President Tokayev wraps up his working visit to Russia Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wrapped up his working visit to Russia, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

As reported, the President began his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place. He laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.

Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid the flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district. More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier.

On May 9, the Kazakh Leader attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

photo

President of Kazakhstan    Politics   Russia    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakhstan exports chemical products worth some KZT 263 bln
Kazakhstan exports chemical products worth some KZT 263 bln
Kazakh boxer beats reigning champion, secures medal in Tashkent
Kazakh boxer beats reigning champion, secures medal in Tashkent
Kazakhstan and China to build Khorgos hub to boost commodity circulation
Kazakhstan and China to build Khorgos hub to boost commodity circulation
Astana Opera: A celebration in sunny Seville
Astana Opera: A celebration in sunny Seville
1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage
1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage
Keys to the unprecedented heat wave hitting Southeast Asia
Keys to the unprecedented heat wave hitting Southeast Asia
Tehran Int’l Book Fair kicks off
Tehran Int’l Book Fair kicks off
2yo toddler dies after falling out of window in Karaganda
2yo toddler dies after falling out of window in Karaganda