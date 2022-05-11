Go to the main site
    President Tokayev wraps up his state visit to Türkiye

    11 May 2022, 18:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was accompanied by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay to the airport in Ankara, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of Akorda Flight No.1.

    The key point of the busy two-week program of the visit were the extensive talks with Leader of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following which the agreement was reached to elevate Kazakh-Turkish relations to an expanded strategic partnership level. In addition, a number of important intergovernmental agreements to strengthen interaction in different areas were signed.

    The Kazakh Head of State also held a meeting with the captains of Turkish business, which, certainly, will contribute to the enhancement of trade and economic and investment cooperation between the countries.

    According to Tokayev, the implementation of all the agreements reached will be under his personal control.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
