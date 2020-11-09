Go to the main site
    President Tokayev wishes Volodymyr Zelensky quick recovery amid COVID-19 diagnosis

    9 November 2020, 22:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wished speedy recovery to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky who had tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    Presdient Tokayev tweeted his wishes of quick recovery to Volodymyr Zelensky. The Head of State reiterated that Kazakhstan and Ukraine exchange the best practice in terms of fight against the coronavirus pandemic and will overcome this dangerous disease together with the global community.

    Earlier Ukrinform confirmed that Volodymyr Zelensky had tested positive for COVID-19. Zelensky said in a Facebook post that he feels good, but will continue to work in self-isolation.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

