President Tokayev wishes success to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in upcoming elections

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, Kazinform cites Akorda

«I believe that the widespread support and assistance provided by the international community to the Turkish people are the result of high authority of President Erdoğan, his selfless work for the benefit of his country,» said Kazakh President Tokayev at the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussing emergency situations management and humanitarian assistance in Ankara.

Noting that Türkiye marks 100 years since gaining independence this year, the Kazakh President said that the country is a truly strong, influential, and authoritative in the international arena and that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had his role in it.

Tokayev wished success to Erdoğan in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



