President Tokayev wishes speediest recovery to President of Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the speediest recovery to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse who contracted coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

