President Tokayev wishes Donald Trump early recovery from coronavirus

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 October 2020, 13:56
President Tokayev wishes Donald Trump early recovery from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his wishes of speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump who tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

«Most sincerely wish President Trump @realDonaldTrump and his wife Melania @FLOTUS early recovery from coronavirus,» the Head of State tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and would begin their quarantine and recovery process.


