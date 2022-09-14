Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President Tokayev welcomes Chinese Leader Xi Jinping
14 September 2022, 15:30

President Tokayev welcomes Chinese Leader Xi Jinping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

A guard of honour stood in formation in honour of the eminent guest at the airport.

Following the ceremony, the motorcade of the Chinese Chairman headed to the Akorda Presidential Palace, where talks discussing the strengthening of multilateral Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership are to take place.

The talks are expected to result in the signature of a number of bilateral documents.


Photo: t.me/bort_01


Related news
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
Kazakh-Turkmen relationship successfully developed in wide range of areas - Serdar Berdimuhamedow
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive