President Tokayev welcomed at Azerbaijani Leader's residence
24 August 2022 13:37

BAKU. KAZINFORM An official ceremony of meeting the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the Zagulba residence of the President of Azerbaijan, Akorda press service reported.

Head of the Guard of Honour gave a welcome report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and the two leaders made the rounds of the Honor Guard. National anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were performed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev introduced members of official delegations to each other.

After the ceremony, the meeting of the presidents in narrow format began.


