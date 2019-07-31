Go to the main site
    President Tokayev vows to support development of theaters in Kazakhstan

    31 July 2019, 15:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers of Kazakhstan Tungyshbai Zhamankulov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    During themeeting the Head of State was briefed on the state of national theaters inKazakhstan and the situation in domestic cinematography.

    TungyshbaiZhamankulov reported to the President on creative activity of the regionaltheaters, training of young specialists at the Zhurgenov Kazakh NationalAcademy and other relevant issues.

    The sides alsotouched upon the status of theater workers in Kazakhstan.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev in turn stressed the special role of theater and cinema in cultural andspiritual life of the country. The Head of State vowed to pay utmost attentionto the development of this sphere and lend constant support.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
