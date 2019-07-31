Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev vows to support development of theaters in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
31 July 2019, 15:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers of Kazakhstan Tungyshbai Zhamankulov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting the Head of State was briefed on the state of national theaters in Kazakhstan and the situation in domestic cinematography.

Tungyshbai Zhamankulov reported to the President on creative activity of the regional theaters, training of young specialists at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy and other relevant issues.

The sides also touched upon the status of theater workers in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in turn stressed the special role of theater and cinema in cultural and spiritual life of the country. The Head of State vowed to pay utmost attention to the development of this sphere and lend constant support.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
