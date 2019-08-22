President Tokayev vows to support development of national culture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received artistic director of the Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Drama Theater Talgat Temenov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the sides debated the problems of theatrical art development in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress in construction of a new building of the Kazakh State Academic Music and Drama Theater in the Kazakh capital.

Talgat Temenov suggested naming one of the upcoming years the Year of Culture and shared with President Tokayev a couple of ideas on how to improve the social situation of promising actors and provide them with housing.

The Head of State noted the importance of the art in spiritual enrichment of the people and said the government will continue to support culture, theater and cinematography.