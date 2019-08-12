President Tokayev vows to support development of domestic culture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakhstani writer and scriptwriter Smagul Yelubai on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During themeeting, the sides discussed the development of modern Kazakh literature anddomestic cinematography. The Head of State was informed of the projects whichare to be implemented in the nearest future, especially the ones within the frameworkof the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev.

PresidentTokayev noted the importance of creating qualitative literary works and filmsand vowed to provide continued support to the development of domestic culture.