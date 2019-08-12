Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev vows to support development of domestic culture

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 August 2019, 17:39
President Tokayev vows to support development of domestic culture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakhstani writer and scriptwriter Smagul Yelubai on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of modern Kazakh literature and domestic cinematography. The Head of State was informed of the projects which are to be implemented in the nearest future, especially the ones within the framework of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev.

President Tokayev noted the importance of creating qualitative literary works and films and vowed to provide continued support to the development of domestic culture.

Culture   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln