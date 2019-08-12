President Tokayev vows to support development of domestic culture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakhstani writer and scriptwriter Smagul Yelubai on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of modern Kazakh literature and domestic cinematography. The Head of State was informed of the projects which are to be implemented in the nearest future, especially the ones within the framework of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev.

President Tokayev noted the importance of creating qualitative literary works and films and vowed to provide continued support to the development of domestic culture.