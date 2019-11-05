Go to the main site
    President Tokayev vows to monitor protection of children’s rights

    5 November 2019, 18:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Children’s Rights Commissioner Aruzhan Sain, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting the sides focused on the issues of health and social protection of children and counterviolence.

    Aruzhan Sain stressed the importance of speeding up the introduction of the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health in Kazakhstan which will help solve problems of children with cerebral palsy as well as hearing, eyesight and many other health problems.

    President Tokayev vowed to monitor protection of children’s rights and their health problems.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
