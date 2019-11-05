Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev vows to monitor protection of children’s rights

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 November 2019, 18:27
President Tokayev vows to monitor protection of children’s rights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Children’s Rights Commissioner Aruzhan Sain, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting the sides focused on the issues of health and social protection of children and counterviolence.

Aruzhan Sain stressed the importance of speeding up the introduction of the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health in Kazakhstan which will help solve problems of children with cerebral palsy as well as hearing, eyesight and many other health problems.

President Tokayev vowed to monitor protection of children’s rights and their health problems.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln