    President Tokayev voiced activities to be held to mark Abai’s 175th anniversary

    9 January 2020, 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In his article Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century published by Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about events to be held within the framework of the celebration of Abai’s 175th anniversary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head of State informed that this year there will be carried out more than 500 big events on the international, republican and regional levels as part of the celebration of the Abai’s 175th anniversary. The main event is the international scientific-practical conference titled Abai’s Heritage and Spiritual World which will be organized jointly with UNESCO in August in the city of Semey, East Kazakhstan region.

    In addition in October the city of Nur-Sultan will host the international conference Abai and issues of modernization of consciousness. The gatherings will discuss the personality of Abai and his creative heritage.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considered that one of the important projects will be the publication of Abai’s works in ten languages. In particular, the works of the outstanding thinker will be translated into English, Arabic, Japanese, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, German, Russian, Turkish and French. In addition there will be shot several documentaries about the life and heritage of the great poet, about his role in the development of Kazakh culture.

    In the article the Head of State informed on theater and music festivals which will be held on the republican and international levels as part of the celebration of Abai’s 175th anniversary.

    It is notable that festive events on the occasion of Abai’s anniversary will be carried out in Russia, France, Great Britain and other countries. Abai Centers are planned to be opened at the embassies of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
