President Tokayev visits SEZ Saryarka in Karaganda region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 August 2019, 13:56
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – As part of his working trip to Karaganda region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a number of facilities located in the Special Economic Zone Saryarka, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

President Tokayev began familiarizing himself with the industrial potential of the region with a visit to Bohmer Armaturen Kasachstan LLP. Bohmer Armaturen Kasachstan is the only enterprise in Central Asia to produce turn ball valves with the use of German technologies. Its products are in high demand at oil and gas sector and housing and utilities infrastructure.

photo

Then, the Head of State paid a visit to the first-ever vehicle recycling plant Recycling Company LLP. He was interested in the functioning of a melting shop and a shredder facility which allowed to recycle up to 50,000 vehicles per year.

photo

photo

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also visited a whole sale distribution center Alfarukh and attended a presentation dedicated to the progress in housing construction in Karaganda. The presentation focused on the new architectural solutions which will change the face of the regional center in the immediate future.

photo

photo

photo

Governor of the region Yerlan Koshanov reported on the construction of housing, social facilities, sport complexes in Karaganda.

Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
